Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Leaves Thursday with strained knee

Patterson suffered a strained left knee and will not return to Thursday's game against the Suns.

He finished 0-for-3 from the field with zero counting stats of any kind in nine minutes before suffering the injury. He will have a couple days to rest up, as the Raptors don't play again until Sunday against the Lakers, but it sounds like something that could force Patterson to miss at least a couple games. This would mean more minutes for Pascal Siakam and some emergency minutes at the four for DeMarre Carroll.