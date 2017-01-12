Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Misses practice Thursday

Patterson (knee) was held out of Thursday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Patterson missed a four-game stretch to start January with a left knee strain and that's presumably what's bothering him again. He was likely held out of Thursday's practice for precautionary reasons, but he should now be considered questionable heading into Friday's game against the Nets. Even if Patterson does end up being cleared, he'll remain on a restriction of around 20 minutes, which limits his fantasy potential on any given night. We should see his status updated again after Friday's morning shootaround.