Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Non-participant at Saturday's shootaround

Patterson (knee) was unable to participate at Saturday's shootaround, Raptors' sideline reporter Eric Smith reports.

Patterson, who has missed the previous three games with a knee injury, appears to be trending toward another absence Saturday. However, he remains questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Bulls on the team's injury report, so his final status is unlikely to be determined until closer to game-time. Pascal Siakam figures to continue seeing a slightly heavier workload at power forward if Patterson cannot go, while Lucas Nogueira would see a bump in minutes providing depth at the position.