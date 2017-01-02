Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Officially ruled out Sunday

Patterson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Coach Dwane Casey had previously labeled Patterson as questionable, but unlikely to play Sunday, so as expected, the Raptors will keep the forward out and give him some additional time off to recover from a strained left knee. Patterson's absence should open up more minutes at power forward for starter Pascal Siakam, while DeMarre Carroll and Lucas Nogueira could also benefit from extra time at the position.