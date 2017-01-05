Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Out again Thursday vs. Jazz

Patterson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

Patterson will be missing a third straight game Thursday, with what is being listed as strained knee. He's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, so continue to consider him day-to-day following Thursday's contest, while his next shot to take the court will be Saturday against the Bulls. Patterson's absence could mean a few added minutes for guys like Pascal Siakam and DeMarre Carroll in the frontcourt.

