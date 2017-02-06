Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Out Monday vs. Clippers
Patterson (knee) is out for Monday's matchup against the Clippers, Eric Smith, Raptors play-by-play analyst, reports.
Patterson missed Sunday's contest against the Nets with a knee bruise, and will be out for Monday's game as well. The Raptors opted to start Pascal Siakam in his place on Sunday, and may very well do the same Monday.
