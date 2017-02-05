Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Out Sunday vs. Nets

Patterson (knee) will sit out Sunday's matchup with the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Patterson was limited to just seven minutes during Friday's game against the Magic, as he was forced from the contest with a bruised left knee. He's still dealing with some lingering discomfort, so the Raptors will keep him on the sidelines Sunday. Lucas Nogueira appeared to benefit the most without Patterson during Friday's contest and should be in line for added minutes again, while Jared Sullinger and Pascal Siakam could absorb some extra playing time at power forward as well. It remains to be seen who will start in Patterson's place.