Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Out Sunday vs. Pistons

Patterson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Patterson will miss his fourth straight contest due to a left knee contusion. The big man is nearing a return, as he participated in practice Saturday. In his absence look for rookie Pascal Siakam to get the start at power forward. The Raptors still have two games remaining this week before the All-Star break, so look for more updates on Patterson to come throughout the week.