Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Out Tuesday vs. Nets

Patterson (knee) has officially been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets.

Patterson was considered doubtful earlier Tuesday, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll miss a third consecutive game and should be considered highly questionable heading into the second game of the Raptors' current back-to-back set on Wednesday against the 76ers. Look for Lucas Nogueira to continue to run with the starters at power forward.