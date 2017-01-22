Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Practices fully Saturday

Patterson (knee) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Patterson has been sidelined for five straight games and nine of the last 11 contests while battling a sore left knee, but his participation in practice suggests that a return to action could be on the table Sunday against the Suns. The Raptors will likely reevaluate Patterson during morning shootaround before reaching a final determination on his status, though Patterson would likely face a minute restriction even if cleared to suit up. Once he's back to full health, Patterson is expected to split the duties at power forward with Jared Sullinger, who made his season debut Jan. 18 following a long-term recovery from a fractured foot.