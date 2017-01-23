Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Practicing Monday

Patterson (knee) participated in Monday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Patterson has missed the last six games with a sore left knee, but he appears to be nearing a return after going through practices both Saturday and Monday. With Jared Sullinger back in the mix for Toronto, the Raptors can afford to exercise caution with Patterson, and the expectation is that Patterson will be considered questionable to take the court Tuesday once the team releases its injury report.