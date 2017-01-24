Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Probable Tuesday vs. Spurs

Patterson (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Patterson took part in the Raptors' morning shootaround and was a full participant in practices Saturday and Monday, so it looks quite likely that he'll be able to return from a six-game absence due to a sore left knee. Lucas Nogueira started at power forward in the Raptors' last game Sunday against the Suns and played 35 minutes, though he could end up seeing most of his time as the backup center behind Jonas Valanciunas now that Patterson is healthy again. Patterson has handled the bulk of the minutes at power forward this season despite making only one start, but he might fall into more of a timeshare at the position with Jared Sullinger, who has appeared in the last three games after being sidelined all season while recovering from foot surgery.