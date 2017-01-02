Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable, but unlikely to play Sunday

Coach Dwane Casey labeled Patterson (knee) as questionable to play Sunday against the Lakers, but conceded that the forward will probably be held out of the contest for precautionary purposes, Mike Ganter of The Toronto Sun reports.

Since Delon Wright (shoulder) and Jared Sullinger (foot) are already filling the Raptors' two inactive spots, it sounds like Patterson may dress for the contest. However, given Casey's comments, Patterson may only be available in emergency purposes, so look for Pascal Siakam and DeMarre Carroll to log most of the minutes at power forward, with Lucas Nogueira also potentially picking up some extra run as part of two-center lineups with Jonas Valanciunas.