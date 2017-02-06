Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Monday vs. Clippers

Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Patterson was a partial participant in the Raptors' last practice Saturday, but his bruised left knee was painful enough to keep him out for Sunday's win over the Nets. Since the Raptors didn't hold a morning shootaround prior to the second half of the back-to-back set, Patterson's status for Monday's game may not be announced until closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tip off. Pascal Siakam would likely pick up another start at power forward if Patterson is held out again.