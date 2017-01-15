Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Sunday vs. Knicks

Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

The Raptors are labeling Patterson's injury as left knee soreness, a byproduct of playing in two games following a four-game absence due to a strain of the same knee. Patterson sat out Friday's win over the Nets in order to rest and recover, but it's not known if that provided enough time for him to heal up. If Patterson is unable to go Sunday, Lucas Nogueira would likely step in to make another start at power forward.