Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Sunday vs. Pistons
Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Patterson has been sidelined for the past three games with a left knee contusion, but the Raptors are hopeful that three days of rest in between games may have provided the big man enough time off to recover from the injury. If Patterson remains held out Sunday, Pascal Siakam would likely pick up another start at power forward.
More News
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Won't play Wednesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Out Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Monday vs. Clippers•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Out Sunday vs. Nets•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable to play Sunday•