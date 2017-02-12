Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Sunday vs. Pistons

Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Patterson has been sidelined for the past three games with a left knee contusion, but the Raptors are hopeful that three days of rest in between games may have provided the big man enough time off to recover from the injury. If Patterson remains held out Sunday, Pascal Siakam would likely pick up another start at power forward.

