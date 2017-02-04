Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable to play Sunday

Patterson (knee) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Nets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Patterson exited Friday's loss to the Magic will a bruised left knee, and he was only a partial participant at Saturday's practice. However, the team will wait to evaluate him at shootaround Sunday before making a call on his status.

