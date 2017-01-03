Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Tuesday vs. Spurs
Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable to play Tuesday against the Spurs, Raptors radio play-by-play broadcaster Eric Smith reports.
Though Patterson hasn't been ruled out for the contest, his absence from the Raptors' morning shootaround suggests he'll likely be sidelined for a second straight contest. Starting power forward Pascal Siakam, who played a season-high 31 minutes Sunday against the Lakers, would be the main beneficiary if Patterson is held out again.
