Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Timberwolves

Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After missing 10 games in January with a sore left knee, Patterson appeared in seven consecutive games before succumbing to a contusion in the same knee. He's missed the Raptors' last two games as a result of the injury, but it doesn't appear as though this latest setback is quite as severe, considering he was able to put in a limited practice as a recently as Saturday. Nevertheless, the Raptors may be inclined to ease the power forward back in, so if he's sidelined again Wednesday, Pascal Siakam, Lucas Nogueira and Jared Sullinger would likely be tasked with covering most of the minutes at the position.