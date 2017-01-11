Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Remains on minutes restriction despite Tuesday's start

Patterson started at power forward for Tuesday's 114-106 victory over the Celtics and finished scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), with two rebounds, one assist and a turnover across 21 minutes. Following the game, coach Dwane Casey mentioned that Patterson isn't 100 percent healthy and remains on a minutes restriction, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

After a four-game absence because of a knee injury, Patterson has been back in the lineup over the last few contests, but has been held to just 22 and 21 minutes, respectively. It appears he's still on a minutes restriction and that could be the case for the next few games, as the Raptors want to ease Patterson back into the action. It remains to be seen if Patterson will remain with the starters moving forward, with guys like Pascal Siakam and Lucas Nogueira seeing time at the position, but even if that's the case, Patterson is expected to be limited to minutes in the low-20's for the time being.