Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Ruled out Friday vs. Hornets

Patterson (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Patterson's absence comes as no surprise, as the Raptors provided no information to suggest that he was on the cusp of a return. The Raptors are evaluating Patterson on a game-by-game basis, but he'll need to see some involvement in full practice before a target date for a return will likely emerge. With fellow big man Lucas Nogueira (concussion) also out Friday, look for Pascal Siakam and Jared Sullinger to cover the bulk of the minutes at power forward.