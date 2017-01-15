Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Ruled out Sunday vs. Nets

Patterson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Patterson will be sidelined for the sixth time in eight games, as he's still experiencing some soreness with his left knee. Lucas Nogueira is set to pick up another start at power forward in his stead, but since the Knicks will be playing without 7-foot-3 power forward in Kristaps Porzingis, we could see both teams deploy small-ball units throughout the game. If that's the case, DeMarre Carroll could see more extensive action as a stretch power forward.