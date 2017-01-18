Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Ruled out Wednesday vs. 76ers
Patterson (knee) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Patterson will sit out a fourth straight game Wednesday, as he continues to work his way back from knee soreness. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Hornets, but he'll likely need to log a full practice Thursday in order to be cleared. Pascal Siakam is expected to start at power forward Wednesday, but the Raptors got some reinforcement with Jared Sullinger (foot) making his season debut.
