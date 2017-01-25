Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Scores 12 in Tuesday's return

Patterson scored 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Spurs.

Seeing his first action since January 10, Patterson didn't show much rust in his return from a knee injury. Jared Sullinger got the start at power forward for Toronto but was ineffective, and while that's likely coach Dwane Casey's preferred lineup, Patterson could end up seeing starter's minutes off the bench once he's back in top shape.