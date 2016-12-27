Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Scores 15 points, adds eight boards Monday

Patterson provided 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in a 95-91 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

With coach Dwane Casey effectively phasing starting power forward Pascal Siakam out of the rotation the past two games, Patterson has taken on enhanced workloads in both contests, but it wasn't until Monday's game that he made much of a splash. The veteran big man has been a reliable contributor behind the arc with at least one three-pointer in each of his last 17 games while converting those opportunities at a 47.6 percent clip, but beyond that, his stat lines are often rather bare. This was just the second time in eight contests that he scored at least 10 points or grabbed at least six rebounds.