Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Scores three points in start vs. Grizzlies

Patterson supplied three points (1-7 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during a 101-99 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Patterson moved back into the starting lineup after being benched for Jared Sullinger in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs. He played more minutes in Wednesday's outing but only managed to make one shot. Sullinger's workload will likely continue to get heavier, cutting into Patterson's long-term value. Whether Patterson starts or comes off the bench likely won't affect his production too much.