Raptors' Patrick Patterson: To be rested Tuesday
Patterson will sit out Tuesday's game against the Nets for rest, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Patterson has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Raptors this season, but has reportedly been a bit beat up of late, so he'll sit out Tuesday to give him an opportunity for rest. He's fully expected back for Friday's matchup with the Jazz, but Pascal Siakam could be relied upon for even more minutes at the power forward position in his absence.
More News
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Scores season-high 13 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Rakes in defensive stats in win•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Plays 34 minutes in Friday's loss•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Set for increased role to begin season•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Sticks in bench role Wednesday•