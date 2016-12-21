Raptors' Patrick Patterson: To be rested Tuesday

Patterson will sit out Tuesday's game against the Nets for rest, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Patterson has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Raptors this season, but has reportedly been a bit beat up of late, so he'll sit out Tuesday to give him an opportunity for rest. He's fully expected back for Friday's matchup with the Jazz, but Pascal Siakam could be relied upon for even more minutes at the power forward position in his absence.