Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Unlikely to play Friday vs. Hornets

Patterson (knee) isn't expected to play Friday against the Hornets, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Raptors haven't provided official word on Patterson's status for Friday, but it's not believed that he's resumed practicing and he was absent from the team's morning shootaround, so it doesn't sound promising that he'll be available. Prior to suffering a setback with his sore knee, Patterson had been starting at power forward, but it appears his run with the top unit could be over with Jared Sullinger (foot) making his season debut earlier this week.