Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Unlikely to play Tuesday vs. Nets

Patterson (knee) is not expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Raptors play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

Patterson has missed the last two games, as well as four of his last eight, while continuing to work back from a left knee injury. He'll test out the injury during pregame warmups Tuesday, but all indications point to him being sidelined for a third straight game. Look for Lucas Nogueira to remain in the starting lineup at power forward if Patterson is ruled out.