Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Unlikely to play Tuesday vs. Nets

Patterson (knee) is not expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Raptors play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

Patterson has missed the last two games, as well as four of his last eight, while continuing to work back from a left knee injury. He'll test out the injury during pregame warmups Tuesday, but all indications point to him being sidelined for a third straight game. Look for Lucas Nogueira to remain in the starting lineup at power forward if Patterson is ruled out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola