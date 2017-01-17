Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Unlikely to play Tuesday vs. Nets
Patterson (knee) is not expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Raptors play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
Patterson has missed the last two games, as well as four of his last eight, while continuing to work back from a left knee injury. He'll test out the injury during pregame warmups Tuesday, but all indications point to him being sidelined for a third straight game. Look for Lucas Nogueira to remain in the starting lineup at power forward if Patterson is ruled out.
