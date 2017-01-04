Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will not play Tuesday

Patterson (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game versus the Spurs, Raptors' sideline reporter Eric Smith reports.

Patterson was originally listed as questionable, and it appears he is not feeling up to par as game-time approaches. Pascal Siakam figures to see a heavier workload as the starting power forward with Patterson sidelined, and Lucas Nogueira should see some additional run as well. Patterson's next chance to return to action will be Thursday against the Jazz.