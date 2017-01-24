Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will play Tuesday vs. Spurs

Patterson (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

Patterson has missed the last six games with a sore left knee, but was listed as probable earlier Tuesday, so this was the expected course of action. Look for Patterson to come off the bench with the Ratpors' second unit and while he's not expected to be on a minutes restriction, it wouldn't be surprising if coach Dwane Casey ended up keeping a close eye on his power forward. Look for either Jared Sullinger or Lucas Nogueira to pick up the start with Patterson sharing the reserve minutes for the time being.