Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will start again Friday
Patterson will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Bucks.
The Raptors' starting power forward spot has been a revolving door of late, but it will be Patterson getting the nod there Friday for the second game in a row. Patterson has started just two games this season, but he averaged 23.5 minutes in those two games compared to 28 minutes per contest in 33 games off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Scores three points in start vs. Grizzlies•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Late addition to starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Scores 12 in Tuesday's return•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will play Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Probable Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Practicing Monday•