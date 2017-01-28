Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will start again Friday

Patterson will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Bucks.

The Raptors' starting power forward spot has been a revolving door of late, but it will be Patterson getting the nod there Friday for the second game in a row. Patterson has started just two games this season, but he averaged 23.5 minutes in those two games compared to 28 minutes per contest in 33 games off the bench.

