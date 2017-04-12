Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will start at power forward Wednesday

Patterson will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Serge Ibaka being rested in the regular season finale, Patterson will get the spot start Wednesday and likely see a solid increase in playing time that exceeds 25 minutes. Even in extended minutes, however, Patterson typically doesn't put up big numbers in the box score as a stretch four and will still have a fairly low ceiling Wednesday night.

