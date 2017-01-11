Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Will start Tuesday vs. Celtics

Patterson will draw the start at power for Tuesday's matchup against the Celtics.

The start will mark Patterson's first of the season. It appears the Raptors are going to see how Patterson works with the starting unit, as they have apparently soured on rookie Pascal Siakam, who has not played in the last two games. Patterson just returned from a four game absence and played for 22 minutes, but figures to be in line for a heavier workload as a starter. The situation will need to be monitored going forward.