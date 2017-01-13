Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Won't play Friday
Patterson (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets.
Patterson is currently rehabbing a knee injury that caused him to miss four games to start the new year. He started at power forward in the team's last game against Boston, but in his absence, Lucas Nogueira could be in line to get the start in the frontcourt and will likely see extended minutes regardless.
