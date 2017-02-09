Raptors' Patrick Patterson: Won't play Wednesday vs. Timberwolves

Patterson (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Patterson will be missing his third straight game with lingering soreness in his left knee. Pascal Siakam, who started the last two games, is in line to remain with the top unit for the third consecutive game, although Lucas Nogueira has been the better alternative for Patterson in regards to their respective fantasy values. Patterson' next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Pistons.