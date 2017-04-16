Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double in Game 1 loss

Ibaka scored 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-83 Game 1 loss to the Bucks.

The 27-year-old did everything expected of him when the Raptors acquired him at the trade deadline, but Ibaka's 15th career playoff double-double ended up going to waste. On paper at least the Raptors have an advantage in the frontcourt in the series, so expect Ibaka to continue getting plenty of usage going forward.