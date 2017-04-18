Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Game-time decision Tuesday
Ibaka (ankle) went through morning shootaround and is expected to play, but should be considered a game-time decision, Josh Lewenberg of The Sports Network reports.
Ibaka sat out Monday's practice to rest and recover after suffering an ankle injury during Saturday's loss to the Bucks. His participation in Tuesday's morning shootaround is a good sign for his availability for Game 2. That being said, his ankle was heavily taped and coach Dwane Casey said he will be a game-time decision. While he's expected to play, it's possible his condition could worsen prior to tipoff. Look for more updates throughout the day, with the final word possibly coming during pregame warmups.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suffers ankle injury, will play Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Double-double in Game 1 loss•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will be rested Wednesday vs. Cavs•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Season-high six blocks Sunday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Scores 18 in return from suspension•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Rejoins starting five Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...