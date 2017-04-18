Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Game-time decision Tuesday

Ibaka (ankle) went through morning shootaround and is expected to play, but should be considered a game-time decision, Josh Lewenberg of The Sports Network reports.

Ibaka sat out Monday's practice to rest and recover after suffering an ankle injury during Saturday's loss to the Bucks. His participation in Tuesday's morning shootaround is a good sign for his availability for Game 2. That being said, his ankle was heavily taped and coach Dwane Casey said he will be a game-time decision. While he's expected to play, it's possible his condition could worsen prior to tipoff. Look for more updates throughout the day, with the final word possibly coming during pregame warmups.