Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Suffers ankle injury, will play Tuesday
Ibaka sat out Monday's practice with an ankle injury, but is expected to be ready to play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
It sounds like Ibaka is just dealing with some minor soreness to the ankle, so he shouldn't miss any time despite being held out of practice. It's still worth it to monitor his status up through pregame warmups Tuesday just in case he's surprisingly added back to the injury report. That said, Ibaka had a strong Game 1 against the Bucks, posting 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks across 36 minutes, so as long as the ankle injury doesn't act up during the game, he should be in line for another hefty workload.
