Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will be rested Wednesday vs. Cavs

Ibaka will sit out Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers for rest purposes.

With the Raptors having locked up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, coach Dwane Casey will give Ibaka the night off in the season finale as the team gears up for the postseason. In Ibaka's absence, Patrick Patterson looks to be first in line to pick up some minutes from Ibaka, but Casey figures to spread the playing time around fairly liberally in a mostly meaningless finale, so it's difficult to speculate who exactly will benefit from Ibaka's absence.