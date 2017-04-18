Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will play Tuesday vs. Bucks

Ibaka (ankle) will play and start at power forward for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Ibaka was able to go through pregame warmups without any issues, so he feels comfortable enough with the ankle to give it a go Tuesday. Look for him to take on his usual role in the starting lineup and the fact that this is an important playoff game, Ibaka will likely take on a full workload. If at any point Ibaka does deal with some ankle issues, Patrick Patterson and P.J. Tucker would likely be the favorites to see an uptick in minutes. Ibaka posted 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks across 36 minutes in Game 1.