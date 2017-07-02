Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will sign three-year extension with Raptors
Ibaka has agreed to terms on a three-year, $65 million contract with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Ibaka was traded from the Magic to the Raptors midway through the 2016-17 campaign. He went on to start 23 games for Toronto, posting averages of 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 31.0 minutes. In re-signing with the Raptors, Ibaka should continue to operate with the starting five and will act as both a rim protector, as well as a shooter that can open up the floor. With the Raptors currently the favorite to also bring back Kyle Lowry, Ibaka should be set for a similar role in his first full season in Toronto.
