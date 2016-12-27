Raptors' Terrence Ross: Dealing with sore wrist

Ross is dealing with a sore left wrist and is not expected to return to Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers.

The injury doesn't appear to be too severe but it will be something to keep an eye on over the next couple of days. Look for more updates to come during Tuesday's practice before the Raptors head to Golden State for a Wednesday night showdown. Should he miss extended time, Norman Powell and Cory Joseph would likely see extended minutes.