Raptors' Terrence Ross: Paces bench with 17 points Sunday

Ross registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes in a 103-95 win over the Nets on Sunday.

With DeMar DeRozan (ankle) missing seven of the last eight contests, Ross has seen a slight bump in usage, and it's occasionally allowed him to deliver some big outings off the bench. However, it's been difficult to predict what Ross will provide on a given night, as he's supplied 17 points or more in three of those games, and six or fewer points in four contests. So long as owners in deep leagues are willing to deal with the peaks and valleys in his scoring, Ross should make for a decent source of points, three-pointers and rebounds while DeRozan is sidelined.