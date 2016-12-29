Raptors' Terrence Ross: Pops for 24 points off bench Wednesday

Ross (wrist) paced the Raptors bench with 24 points (10-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and added seven rebounds, two steals and one assist across 34 minutes in a 121-111 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.

It's the fourth 20-point outing of the season for Ross, who picked up some extra playing time thanks to the Raptors electing to roll out smaller lineups in an attempt to keep pace with the Warriors' up-tempo attack. Ross ended up tying DeMar DeRozan for the team lead in shot attempts, and while he'll often continue to see high usage in his role as the club's sixth man, it's worth noting that he's still only averaging 8.6 attempts per game on the season. His utility mostly remains limited to deeper leagues.