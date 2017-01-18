Raptors' Terrence Ross: Scores 15 off bench Tuesday
Ross scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Nets.
Lucas Nogueira left the game early due to a concussion, and as a result the Raptors used a smaller lineup most of the night, allowing Ross to hit the 30-minute mark for just the third time in nine January contests. He's been heating up again from downtown, going 9-for-19 (47.4 percent) from three-point range over the last three games, but even when his shot is falling, Ross doesn't contribute enough in other categories to be a reliable fantasy asset in most formats.
