Raptors' Terrence Ross: Scores 21 off bench Tuesday

Ross scored 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding two blocks, a rebound and a steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Spurs.

DeMar DeRozan's absence due to an ankle injury forced Ross to step up after he's scored just 20 total points in his previous three games, and he responded with his first 20-plus point performance since late December. DeRozan will also miss Wednesday's game in Memphis, at the very least, making Ross a name to keep in mind when putting together your DFS rosters.