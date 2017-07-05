Sulaimon has left the Hornets summer league team in order to pursue opportunities overseas.

Sulaimon, who went undrafted in 2016 after playing for Duke and Maryland, seemingly didn't feel he had a legitimate chance to make an NBA roster and has returned overseas to pursue other opportunities. He was given a camp invite by Charlotte last season during August, but also failed to make the team then.

