Brown (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 109-103 loss to the Heat on Tuesday.

Since re-signing with the Rockets in mid-December, Brown hasn't seen his playing time change much compared to what he had received prior to being waived by the team Dec. 5. While he was active Tuesday with Ryan Anderson (illness) out and Kyle Wiltjer and Chinanu Onuaku on D-League assignment, Brown's standing as the fourth-string point guard unsurprisingly kept him out of the rotation in a tight game. Brown has only appeared in 10 games this season, logging no more than five minutes in any contest.