Onuaku was assigned to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday.

Onuaku has made just two appearances all season for the Rockets, logging a grand total of nine minutes in those contests. Both appearances came while Clint Capela (leg) was sidelined, but with Capela ready to return for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Onuaku will have an even more difficult path to gaining minutes for the parent club. He's likely bound for extended time in the D-League.